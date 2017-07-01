10 cent fuel tax hike among new Indiana laws taking effect

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A slew of new laws are taking effect in Indiana, including ones that raise the gasoline tax by 10 cents a gallon and require children to wear helmets while using off-road vehicles.



The Republican-dominated Legislature considered well over a thousand bills during this year's legislative session. Gov. Eric Holcomb's spokeswoman says he signed 271 into law.



Some had "emergency" clauses and took effect right away, while others won't phase in until next year or beyond. But many, from minor policy tweaks to substantial changes, took effect Saturday.

© 2017 Associated Press