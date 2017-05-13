10 arrested after blocking entrance to downtown abortion clinic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Ten people are facing trespassing charges after block an entrance to a downtown abortion clinic Saturday.

LMPD officers responded to the EMW Women’s Clinic in the 100 block of East Market Street around 6 a.m.

Officers said those arrested were locked arm-in-arm blocking the entrance to the clinic. According to officers, those protesting were asked numerous times to vacate the premises. When they did not, they were placed under arrest.

According to Joseph Spurgeon, a pastor and local leader of Operation Rescue/Operation Save America, said the reason behind the protest was due to the clinic being the last one operational in the state of Kentucky.

The Lexington EMW Women's Clinic closed in January after a lengthy battle of trying to obtain a license to operate that abortion facility.

© 2017 WHAS-TV