Firefighters at the scene of a fire on Wells Drive in PRP on Jan. 30.

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – One person was injured in a Pleasure Ridge Park fire on Monday, Jan. 30.

The fire happened in the 4300 block of Wells Drive, according to MetroSafe. Two homes caught on fire.

The fire was reported at 9:33 a.m.

The extent of the person’s injuries is not known at this time; just that the person was burned.

