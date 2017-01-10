$1 million in grants awarded to clean up illegal dumps

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The state's environment cabinet has awarded more than $1 million in grants to Kentucky counties to clean up illegal dumps across the state.
Energy and Environment Secretary Charles Snavely announced Monday that $1.06 million in grant funding will be distributed to 25 counties to help remediate more than 100 illegal open dumps.
The money for the Illegal Open Dump Grant program comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund, collected from a $1.75 fee for every ton of garbage disposed of at municipal solid waste facilities.
To qualify for the funding, counties must agree to match 25 percent of the grant amount. The Energy and Environment Cabinet can choose to waive the match on an illegal dump that costs more than $50,000 to remediate.
