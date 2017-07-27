$1 million granted to Waterfront Botanical Gardens project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A generous donation will help make the Waterfront Botanical Gardens a reality.

The Sam Shine Foundation, an organization funded by New Albany businessman Sam Shine, donated $1 million to advance the development of the gardens.

So far, the project has raised nearly $6 million of an estimated $50 million total.

The initial phase of the gardens at River Road and Frankfort Avenue will include an education center, education gardens, and a woodlands pathway.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project is scheduled for September.

© 2017 WHAS-TV