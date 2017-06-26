1 injured in shooting at 13th, W. Chestnut Street

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are responding to a reported shooting near downtown.

Police say the incident happened near the intersection of 13th and West Chestnut Streets, near the Chestnut Street YMCA around 9:54 p.m.

Few details are known about the shooting but officials say one victim has been injured.

They have been transported to the hospital.

