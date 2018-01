Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has been transported to the hospital following a shooting in Jeffersontown, according to MetroSafe.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Saratoga Hills Road just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officials with MetroSafe say the victim suffered a gunshot to the jaw.

No word on the victim’s condition.

