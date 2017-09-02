1 dead in Westport Road crash, police say

LMPD police lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person has been killed following an accident in eastern Jefferson County Saturday.

Police say the incident happened in the 8700 block of Westport Road around 5:30 p.m.

According to LMPD’s preliminary investigation, a vehicle was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it drifted into the center lane, steering to right to correct causing the operator to lose control.

The driver’s vehicle left the roadway, striking a street sign and a light pole.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected.

The driver was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

