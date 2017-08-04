1 dead in Timber Hills Road crash, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, according to MetroSafe.

Officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Arnoldtown and Timber Hills Roads just after 11 a.m.

One person has been confirmed dead after a car collided with a tree at that location. No other information is immediately available.

The area of Arnoldtown and Timber Hills Road is shut down while officials investigate the crash.

This story will be updated.

© 2017 WHAS-TV