1 dead in Preston Highway crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Preston Highway was shut down a short time following a fatal crash Sunday.

Police say the accident happened near the intersection of Preston Highway and Old Preston.

One vehicle was involved and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person has yet to be identified.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

Metro Police’s Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation.

