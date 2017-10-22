WHAS
Close

1 dead in Preston Highway crash

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:04 PM. EDT October 22, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Preston Highway was shut down a short time following a fatal crash Sunday.

Police say the accident happened near the intersection of Preston Highway and Old Preston.

One vehicle was involved and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person has yet to be identified.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

Metro Police’s Traffic Unit is conducting the investigation. 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories