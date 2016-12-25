WHAS
1 dead in house fire near St. Matthews

C.J. Daniels, WHAS 3:37 PM. EST December 25, 2016

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has died following a fire at a home in the St. Matthews area Christmas morning.

The reported fire happened in the 4100 block of Blenheim Road in the Richlawn neighborhood.

According to fire officials, the man had been cooking Christmas dinner for a family event and apparently fell asleep when the fire got out of control in the kitchen.

Crews tried to resuscitate the man on scene but their efforts were unsuccessful. Fire officials believe he may have died from smoke inhalation. The man’s identity is unknown at this time.

No one else was inside the home.


