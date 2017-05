LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)-- One person is dead in a crash reported at 7th Street and Industry Rd.

According to officials, around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, a car hit a utility pole at the intersection and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

The traffic unit is on the scene investigating.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

