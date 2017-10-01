1 dead in Buechel Bypass crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are investigating a fatal accident in Buechel Sunday.

Officials with MetroSafe says the incident happened at the intersection of Buechel Bypass Road and Plaza Avenue just after 10 p.m.

One person has been confirmed dead and their identity is unknown.

No other injuries have been reported.

