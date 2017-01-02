1 dead in 2 vehicle crash in Scottsburg

(Photo: Williams, Bethanni)

SCOTT Co., Ind. (WHAS 11)--We're working with police to find out more about a deadly crash in Scottsburg involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

The accident happened at the intersection of highway 31 and Cherry Street.

The crash left the pedestrian dead and the victim's identity is not being released at this time.

One of the vehicles left the scene but troopers were able to track it down.

So far no arrests have been made.

We will continue to bring you the latest on this story both on air and online.