1 dead after Watterson wreck

FATAL CRASH generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A woman is dead following a crash on the Watterson Expressway.

Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday on I-264 East near Poplar Level Road.



Authorities say the woman--who appeared to be in her 20s--lost control of her pick-up truck and hit the concrete median.



Investigators are trying to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash.



No other vehicles were involved in this incident.



(© 2017 WHAS)