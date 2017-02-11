WHAS
1 dead after Watterson wreck

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 6:39 AM. EST February 11, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A woman is dead following a crash on the Watterson Expressway.

Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday on I-264 East near Poplar Level Road.

Authorities say the woman--who appeared to be in her 20s--lost control of her pick-up truck and hit the concrete median.

Investigators are trying to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident.
 

