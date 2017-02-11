1 dead after Watterson wreck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A woman is dead following a crash on the Watterson Expressway.
Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday on I-264 East near Poplar Level Road.
Authorities say the woman--who appeared to be in her 20s--lost control of her pick-up truck and hit the concrete median.
Investigators are trying to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash.
No other vehicles were involved in this incident.
(© 2017 WHAS)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs