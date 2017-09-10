1 dead after motorcycle, car collide in Russell

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One person is dead after a motorcycle and car collided in the Russell neighborhood Sunday evening.

Police and the Traffic Unit responded to the intersection of 24th and Chestnut Street around 7:30 p.m. after a report of the collision.

Police did not have any details about the collision but say an adult male, the driver of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police located a helmet at the scene but say it’s unclear if the motorcyclist was wearing it.

Two other adults that were inside the car were transported to University Hospital conscious and alert. No word on their conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.

There’s no word if charges are expected.

