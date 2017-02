Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD confirms that one child has been hit in the 1000 block of Broadway. That call came in around 9:09 p.m.

WHAS11 has a crew at the scene and a crew at Kosair hospital. They can see that the police have blocked off streets downtown in order for an escort to pass through.

Check back for updates to this story.

(© 2017 WHAS)