Local pro hosting baseball camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Your child can get some baseball training from a local man in the pros Saturday.

Jordon Adell will host the Ballard Baseball Camp this weekend.



The Los Angeles Angels drafted the center fielder out of Ballard High this past May.



Adell's camp will be held Saturday and Sunday.



Kids between the ages of 10 and 14 will receive coaching on hitting, strength and conditioning.



Participants will also get a free Adidas t-shirt, player evaluation card, free lunch and a picture with Adell.



The camp costs $200 per child.

