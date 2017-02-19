Local barbers holding community forum

(Photo: Urban League)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A group of Louisville barbers are coming together to address some of the issues in the community.

A studio audience will be able to discuss with barbers the various hot topics and the possible solutions that could benefit the community.

The first Urban Shop Talk Forum is happening at 2:30 this afternoon at the Louisville Urban League on West Broadway.



