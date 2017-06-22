LMPD officers apprehend suspect after 12 hour search in Bashford Manor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- After a 12-hour, overnight search one man is in custody in connection to an incident that left an officer injured.

Handcuffed and escorted to a police vehicle, the man officers spent all night searching for was taken into custody Thursday morning.

"It was a chaotic scene last night. It was a mess,” Chris Smith, who lives nearby, said.

Neighbors described the incident as terrifying. They said they watched the SWAT unit outside their homes overnight.

Police were initially called to Kemmons Drive on reports of a suspicious man trying to break into homes.

One officer spotted the suspect and told him to stop, but said the suspect didn't listen, and ran from the officer instead.

"The officer was met with gunfire; I do not know the exact number of shots that were fired. The officer fell to the ground, realized that he had been shot in the foot,” LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad said.

"I knew it had to be something terrible because never have I seen that many cop cars at one time,” one woman, who lives near the scene, told WHAS11.

Dozens of officers arrived on scene after shots were fired.

Police said when the injured officer looked up, he lost site of the suspect and a search ensued. The suspect was not apprehended until Thursday morning.

LMPD has not yet released the name of the suspect or the charges he may be facing.





© 2017 WHAS-TV