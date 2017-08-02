LMPD officer recovering after crash during overnight chase

Louisville, KY - Late Tuesday night, an LMPD officer was involved in a crash during a chase that began out of the county and ended at 43rd Street and Broadway near Shawnee Park.

Right now, it is not clear as to why there was a chase or how the crash occurred. Multiple people were taken into police custody.

The officer's name has not been released, but officials did say his injuries were not serious.

Police are continuing to investigate and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

