WHAS
Close

LMPD officer recovering after crash during overnight chase

A LMPD officer is expected to be OK after being hit during a chase near 43rd and Broadway.

WHAS 7:40 AM. EDT August 02, 2017

Louisville, KY - Late Tuesday night, an LMPD officer was involved in a crash during a chase that began out of the county and ended at 43rd Street and Broadway near Shawnee Park.  

Right now, it is not clear as to why there was a chase or how the crash occurred.  Multiple people were taken into police custody.

The officer's name has not been released, but officials did say his injuries were not serious.  

Police are continuing to investigate and we will update this story when more information becomes available.

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories