LMPD officer injured responding to shooting

WHAS 9:57 PM. EDT September 23, 2017

Louisville, KY - We're following developing news as a Louisville Metro Police Officer has been injured near 16th and Muhammad Ali. 

An LMPD spokesperson tells us the officer was responding to a shooting when that officer crashed into a parked car.

That officer and another person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

We will continue to update this story once more information becomes available. 

