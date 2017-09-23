LMPD officer injured responding to shooting

Louisville, KY - We're following developing news as a Louisville Metro Police Officer has been injured near 16th and Muhammad Ali.
An LMPD spokesperson tells us the officer was responding to a shooting when that officer crashed into a parked car.
That officer and another person suffered non-life threatening injuries.
We will continue to update this story once more information becomes available.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs