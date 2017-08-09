LMPD investigation deadly shooting near the Kentucky Expo Center

Louisville, KY - Earlier this morning, the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call that two men were found shot inside of a car when they arrived at the Sleep Inn off Preston Highway near Phillips Lane.

According to police, both men were taken to a local hospital where one man later died and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not believe these men were guests at the Sleep Inn.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says "Apparently, these individuals drove here to the hotel, and police were called here. Certainly, anyone with information can call 574-LMPD."

