LMPD investigating the death of a 4-month-old infant

During the early morning hours on Saturday, July 22nd, the LMPD 6th Division officers responded to a call of a four-month-old infant in cardiac arrest in the 7400 block of Crawfordshire Lane.

The victim’s parents called 911 and began CPR. McMahan Fire Department arrived on scene and began life-saving efforts. St. Matthews EMS responded and transported the victim to Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital (Suburban).

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating this case as a death investigation pending an autopsy.



