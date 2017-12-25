LMPD investigating shooting on St. Xavier St.

Police are investigating a Christmas Day shooting that left one person injured.

Around 7 a.m. on December 25, LMPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 2200 block of St. Xavier St. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

The man reportedly had been shot by an unknown individual or individuals in a moving vehicle near St. Xavier St. and 22nd.

The victim was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released and there are no suspects in this case.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV