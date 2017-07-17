LMPD investigating deadly shooting off Woodruff Ave

Photo from the scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Metro Police homicide detectives were able to make a quick arrest in an early morning double shooting.

Calls for help started coming into dispatchers just after 4:30 am Tuesday reporting someone had been shot in the 4000 block of Woodruff Ave. in the Hazlewood neighborhood, according to MetroSafe.

Police: shooter is in custody, not searching for any suspects @WHAS11 — Julia Rose (@WHAS11Julia) July 18, 2017

Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell told reporters two men were shot. One of those men died, Mitchell said, while medics transported the other to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

Mitchell also said detectives made an arrest in the case not long after the shooting.

