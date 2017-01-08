LMPD horse, 4 others, killed in overnight fire

(Photo: David Davis)

HARDINGSBURG, Ind. (WHAS11) -- Five horses, including an LMPD Mounted Police horse, were killed in an overnight fire at an Indiana farm. Five other animals were rescued from the blaze.



The LMPD horse, named Churchill, was at the Davis Ranch for de-sensitivity training which would have allowed him to work in large crowds.

The farm’s owner, David Davis, lost two of his personal horses and two privately-owned horses in addition to Churchill. He also lost a year’s supply of hay and other equestrian tools and supplies.

Davis says he was alerted to the fire when a mother and son saw the flames and knocked on his door around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Water on the property has been turned off so Davis and others have been transporting water to troughs for the surviving animals in below-freezing temperatures.

The community has begun supporting Davis with bails of hay and donations to a GoFundMe page, which can be found here.

The barn is reportedly a total loss.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation posted the following statement on their Facebook page: