LFD investigating cause of house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Kentuckiana man is recovering after a fire started in his house in the 1200 block of Morgan Avenue in the Prestonia neighborhood Saturday.

Investigators say the fire started around 2:30 p.m.

Officials confirm a teenage boy is being treated at the hospital for first and second degree burns

while police continue to investigate. Witnesses say they believe there was some type of gas leak in the area.

“It’s under investigation. We've got several reports of homeowners and bystanders that they thought they smelled a gas leak when they started the dryer. Which is standard protocol. We have an arson investigator out here that's trying to determine the cause,” said Major Thomas Snyder of the Louisville Fire Department.

Officials said the young man recovering from burns will be okay.

