Lexington used city money to pay horse farm's legal fees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Some Lexington council members are raising questions about spending city money to pay a Kentucky horse farm owner's legal bills.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the city paid $21,380 to the law firm Stoll Kennon Ogden and Gary Biszantz, owner of Cobra Farm, in May.

The payment came nine months after the Rural Land Management Board rescinded its order to stop renovations on a historic farmhouse.

At issue was whether Biszantz had received or needed permission to renovate the house, which is supposed to be preserved under Biszantz's conservation easement with the city.

Stoll Kennon Ogden represented Biszantz.

Councilwoman Jennifer Scutchfield says the payment deserves further scrutiny.

At-Large Councilman Kevin Stinnett says he's concerned the Rural Land Management Board didn't have an opportunity to weigh in before the payment was made.

