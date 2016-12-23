Last-minute purchases for toll bridge devices

(Photo: Lyons, Mary)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) —‘Tis the season for last-minute shopping, and it’s the same case for toll bridge transponders.

According to RiverLink, over 125,000 have been registered for so far. Over 100,000 for local use, and the rest E-Z Passes.

RiverLink says it will have updated numbers next week, but if you still haven’t registered by Friday, you definitely won’t find a transponder in the mailbox before tolling begins next Friday.

It was packed at the customer service center in Jeffersonville where Katie Villier, 37, says she waited an hour to be seen.

Although she originally applied online last week, something went wrong and she wound up with duplicate accounts.

That’s why Villier had to join the crowd at the center.

“I am a last minute shopper,” Villier admitted. “I took a day off to get some Christmas shopping done and specifically get this done, and then just next week get back into work and be ready for it.”

RiverLink says the 25,000 or so E-Z Passes won't be mailed out until next week.

Meanwhile, there is still time to register online in order to get a discounted rate to cross Kentuckiana's three toll bridges.