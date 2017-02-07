Last-ditch effort for West End Wal-Mart fails

Wal-mart (Photo: File)

(Courier-Journal) - The investors who own the former Philip Morris site at Broadway and Dixie Highway have abandoned a last-ditch effort to land a much-coveted Wal-Mart store and will try instead to market the property for primarily commercial, office and retail use.

Wal-Mart's real-estate department confirmed with finality last week that the huge department-store chain won't build the West End store, said Teresa Bridgewaters, president of TMG, the contracting firm that bought the land from the city more than a decade ago.

She said Monday that she now hopes TMG can negotiate a new incentive package with the city.

She said that she and her husband, Frank Bridgewaters, will try to develop what amounts to the original plan for the property — a mixed-use project they call NewBridge Crossing. The original plan featured a $40 million commercial business park.

Teresa Bridgewaters posted a Facebook notice over the weekend that said:

"We spoke with Wal-Mart's real estate division (Friday) and received their response to the package of letters and over 7,000 petition signatures requesting Wal-Mart to renew their plan to build a superstore in Louisville's West End. ... Their response was not what we hoped for.

"We were told they had a lot of discussion regarding the letters and petition signatures and appreciated the outpouring of community support. But, at this time they have decided not to build the superstore."

The Facebook post added that "to everyone who supported the effort ... Thank you."

It ended, "Rather than feeling defeated, if you know me or Frank, you know we don't give up. We are going to revive our original plan A" — the NewBridge Crossing project.

Bridgewaters said TMG doesn't yet know the parameters of the planned development, with the scope to be determined largely by what the market will bear. She noted that the original plan — before Wal-Mart — included some townhouses. She said at least some housing might be developed at the site.

She said she hopes to tap some major financial help — with tax credits, federal community-development funds, or low-interest business loans among the possibilities.

Metro Councilwoman Mary Woolridge, D-3rd District, a strong advocate for the Wal-Mart project, said in an interview Monday, "I hate to say good-bye to Wal-Mart. We need this kind of economic development in West Louisville. And that was the perfect and ideal corner" for the store.

Woolridge acknowledged that the need for housing in western Louisville is also critical, especially affordable housing.

Woolridge said that she, for one, would be willing to negotiate a new incentive package for the Bridgewaters for the NewBridge Crossing project, adding that "they have done everything right."

Sam Watkins, CEO of the Louisville Central Community Centers, a group that strives to encourage development in western Louisville, termed the certain loss of the Wal-Mart store "disappointing, but we have to move forward."

He credited the Bridgewaters with "making a tremendous investment and commitment to the (Wal-Mart) project over these many years."

Wal-Mart officials couldn't be reached for comment Monday. Chris Poynter, a spokesman for Mayor Greg Fischer, declined to comment in an email.

The Bridgewaters made a late appeal in early January to Wal-Mart top executives, sending them the petitions. The support came from numerous groups, including churches.

But at the same time, Teresa Bridgewaters acknowledged that TMG was soliciting the interest of other potential tenants.

Reporter Sheldon S. Shafer

