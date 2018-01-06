Large police presence at the Altitude Trampoline Park

Louisville, KY (WHAS11) - There is a large police presence at the shopping center off of Dixie Highway just south of the Watterson.

Shively Police tells us the Altitude Trampoline Park was at capacity and those waiting to get in were upset at not being allowed entry. This lead to multiple people fighting.

According to Altitude's website, the trampoline park was hosting "teen night" from 8 to 11 p-m.

