Large doll resembling Trump hung by noose at Indiana home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - A large doll resembling President Donald Trump that was hung from a tree by a noose in Indiana has left some area residents uncomfortable.



WANE-TV reports the doll is adorned with a flag of the former Soviet Union and was hung in Fort Wayne after Trump's inauguration. The TV station went to the home where it's hanging, but said no one answered the door.



A banner on the home says: "Trump is a disgrace to America."



Jared Paden, who lives nearby, says it's "shocking." He says he's "not really excited about it being in my neighborhood."



Police say the homeowner is protected by the right to free speech.



Oakdale Neighborhood President Tom Tiernon says residents respect the right to free speech, but they're concerned "a line has been crossed."



