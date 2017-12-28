Ky. State Police investigate an officer-involved shooting

Versailles, Ky. (WHAS11) – A deputy from the Scott County Sheriff’s Department was involved in an officer-related shooting on Thursday.

According to reports, Scott County Deputies responded to a call around 7:30 a.m. of a vehicle collision near the Midway exit on I-64. The caller told dispatch that a black Ford F-150 fled the scene after the accident.

Deputies reported they located the truck on Ironworks Road in Scott County. Officials reported the truck failed to stop at the requests of deputies, so a pursuit ensued. The pursuit went across three counties.

Preliminary investigations reveal the deputies confronted the male subject inside the truck when the pursuit ended at Pisgah Pike in Woodford County. During that confrontation, reports indicate a deputy discharged his firearm, striking the driver of the truck.

The driver was treated at the scene and transported to University of Kentucky Hospital. He is reported to be in serious condition.

The Officer involved has worked for Scott County Sheriff’s Department for five and a half years. The Deputy has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team and Kentucky State Police Post 12 Detectives.

