Ky. Senate passes bill requiring abstinence education

Frankfort, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Kentucky Senate bill that would require the inclusion of abstinence education in schools is on its way to the House for consideration.

Senate Bill 71, which proposes a new section be added to KRS Chapter 158, passed by a 32-5 vote on January 24. The bill states that abstinence education be included in any human sexuality or sexually transmitted diseases curriculum.

Bill sponsor Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, emphasized it would not limit sex education to an abstinence-only curriculum but said abstinence should be included in a comprehensive sex education.

“Abstinence is the only measure which is 100 percent effective in preventing unwanted pregnancies and contracting sexually-transmitted diseases," Sen. Meredith said.

Sen. Denise Harper Angel, D-Louisville, said she fears that only abstinence will be taught in some school districts if the bill becomes law.

“I think we all know information is power,” Sen. Harper said. “I would like to know why we don’t want to empower our young folks with all the information they need to make good decisions about their bodies.”

