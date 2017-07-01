Ky. Sec. of State will not send voter data to Trump commission

Alison Lundergan Grimes (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says she will not send "sensitive personal data" of Kentucky Voters to President Trump's election commission.

A statement from Grimes said her office received a request from the commission for information on more than 3 million voters in Kentucky, including names, addresses, social security numbers, birthdays and voting history.

President Trump created the commission to investigate alleged voter fraud in the 2016 Election.

California and Virginia have also refused to send the commission voter information.

© 2017 WHAS-TV