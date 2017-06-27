Ky. man charged after boat chase, posts video on Snapchat

LAKE CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s not often you see a high-speed chase on water and you also don’t usually see the suspect record their time on the run.

Officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife say 25-year-old Kyle Matthews did at Lake Cumberland over the weekend.

Police say they responded to reports of a drunk man trying to drive a boat at a marina Saturday afternoon.

When officers approached the boat, Matthews took off.

The chase lasted for more than an hour with Matthews recording parts of the pursuit and posting it on Snapchat.

The officer says he saw Matthews recording video but didn’t realize he was posting it until a state trooper told him they had already seen part of the chase.

“He advised me that they had watched some of the pursuit before we actually got him arrested and that he had filmed myself on the lake while we were in pursuit and put it on social media through Snapchat," Officer Wayne Wilson said.

Matthews is facing 16 different charges including 8 counts of wanton endangerment.





© 2017 WHAS-TV