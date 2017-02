(Photo: WHAS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The next time your child gets on their bike a helmet could be required by law.

The Kentucky House of Representatives has passed a bill that would require anyone under the age of 12 to wear a helmet while they are on a bike or face a $25 fine.



At least 22 other states have similar laws.



The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote.

