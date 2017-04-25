KSP investigating inmate's death at State Penitentiary

investigation (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an in-custody death after an inmate died at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville Tuesday.

According to police, they received a call from the facility around 2:30 p.m. for an inmate not breathing.

Officials with the Kentucky Department of Corrections said Marcus Penman, 39, of Hopkinsville was being housed in the restrictive custody unit for fighting. That’s when Penman allegedly began “self-harm actions” and staff made attempts to prevent the behavior. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon County Coroner.

Penman was facing arson and drug charges. He was due for parole in December.

© 2017 WHAS-TV