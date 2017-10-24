WHAS
Woman dies after being shot by Shelbyville police officer

Officer involved shooting under investigation

October 24, 2017

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The woman fatally shot by a Shelbyville police officer during a welfare check has been identified as 31-year-old Ashleigh Bertucci.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Mary Crest Drive.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

The officer was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation. 

