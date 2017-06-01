WHAS
Kimmel pokes fun at June "Surprise"

Kimmel pokes fun at June "Surprise"

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 5:50 AM. EDT June 02, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Jimmy Kimmel took a moment to poke a little fun at all of the people who are surprised that June is here already.

You'll recognize one person in this clip.
 

