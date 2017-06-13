KFC sandwich headed to outer space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--An Arizona company plans to send tourists in balloons into space.

Its first passenger will be a fried chicken sandwich from KFC!

The company says the first flight of a fully equipped high-flying balloon would take off as soon as June 21.

If all goes according to plan, the balloon will stay up in the air for at least four days.

The company is already looking ahead to the future and is taking reservations at $75,000 a person.

A test flight with a full-size simulator of a cabin balloon is scheduled for late 2017.

