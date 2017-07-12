WHAS
KFC launches website with fried chicken clothing and other apparel

WHAS 5:29 AM. EDT July 13, 2017

KFC now has an online retail destination for fans to deck themselves — and their homes — in "finger lickin' good" apparel and decor.

The online retail destination called KFC Limited offers everything from socks stamped with a pattern of the drumsticks to t-shirts proclaiming your passion for poultry.

Some of the more outrageous items include a "Finger Lickin' Good" gold nameplate necklace and a pillowcase stamped with the likeness of mascot Colonel Sanders.

If you are interested in checking out some of the apparel, click here.

