KFC gets new Colonel Sanders actor

KFC gets a new actor.

Ray Liotta, star of "Goodfellas," "Field of Dreams" and a slew of other movies and television shows, is the latest Hollywood actor to take on the role of KFC founder Colonel Sanders.

Louisville-based Yum Brands (NYSE: YUM) tapped Liotta to play the colonel in its new ads for KFC Georgia Gold honey mustard barbecue chicken and Nashville Hot chicken. Liotta's colonel is torn between the two kinds of chicken. Literally torn, because he seems to have split-personality disorder.

One personality opens the ad amiably with a "Howdy folks, I'm here to tell you about KFC's honey mustard barbecue Georgia Gold." The other side of Liotta's colonel then takes over and grumbles "No, tell 'em about Nashville Hot!"

To which the other personality responds, "Who said that?"

In a press release, Liotta said he enjoyed putting on the famous colonel mustache and giving the role a whirl. His ads start airing Sept. 10.

“When they asked me to take on twice the role of any colonel before me, I thought ‘man, this is really going to be interesting and will be a role I haven’t been able to take on before,’” he said.

Liotta joins a long line of celebrity colonels. Actors Rob Lowe, Billy Zane and Rob Riggle, WWE performer Dolph Ziggler, comedians Darrell Hammond, Norm MacDonald, Jim Gaffigan and actor George Hamilton have all played the role before.

Business First Louisville