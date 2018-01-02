Kevin Stallings to heckling fan: 'At least we didn't pay our guys $100,000'

NEWARK, NJ - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Kevin Stallings of the Pittsburgh Panthers (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Photo: Rich Schultz, 2016 Getty Images)

The University of Louisville Cardinals started out their conference season with a 77-51 win over the Pitt Panthers. However, it’s not the victory that is making headlines this morning.

During the game, the Panthers head coach Kevin Stallings shared some strong words with a vocal fan in the stands.

“At least we didn’t pay our guys $100,000,” Stallings said. “We didn’t pay our guys 100 grand though.”

Here it is: the audio of Kevin Stallings saying "At least we didn't pay our players 100 thousand dollars." @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/lwAwrAUXj7 — Whitney Harding (@WHAS11Whitney) January 3, 2018



Stallings’ comments refer to the FBI investigation into a pay-to-play scheme that involved the University of Louisville. Both head coach Rick Pitino and Athletic Director Tom Jurich were fired as a result of that investigation.



After the game, WHAS11’s Whitney Harding asked the Panthers coach about the exchange.

“Somebody said something bad about my players. I’m just going to stick up for my players. Probably said the wrong thing, but I’m not going to let people talk crap about my players.”



Louisville’s interim coach David Padgett says he wasn’t aware of the incident until he was asked about it after the game. He didn’t comment about Stallings, but he did say he his team has to ignore heckling from fans throughout the season.



“There is a bar of professionalism that needs to be there and I don’t think he showed it,” Cardinal player VJ King said after the game. “I heard he apologized but there is no reason for that.”



The next game for the Cardinals is this Saturday against Clemson at noon.



