KentuckyOne Health announces leadership transition

Ruth Brinkley (Photo: provided by KentuckyOne Health)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A major announcement at KentuckyOne Health involving its leadership.

Ruth Brinkley, President, and CEO made the decision to step down effective July 14.

Chuck Neumann, current interim president of University Hospital, will assume the role of interim President and CEO of Kentucky One Health.

Brinkley will work with Neumann in an advisory role through mid-September.

Chuck Neumann (Photo: provided by KentuckyOne Health)

