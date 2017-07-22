Kentucky woman found alive after going missing in river swim

Lewisport, Kentucky (Google) (Photo: Daniels, Christopher)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a Kentucky woman who was reported missing while swimming in the Ohio River was found alive on the banks.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports that, according to Kentucky State Police, 32-year-old Lindsey N. Early of Cannelton and a friend were swimming early Friday near an island around Lewisport, Kentucky when she went missing.

Multiple agencies were searching for her. When they found her Friday afternoon, she was muddy and potentially dehydrated.

Owensboro Health spokesman Brian Hamby said Early was listed in fair condition Friday afternoon at the hospital.

Kentucky State Police spokesman Trooper Corey King says officials don't know how she ended up on the bank.

