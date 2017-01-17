Kentucky woman charged with killing husband, 2 daughters

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a woman has been charged in the deaths of her husband and two daughters at their southeastern Kentucky home.
Trooper Lloyd Cochran says in a news release that 41-year-old Courtney Taylor of Williamsburg was charged with three counts of murder-domestic violence and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
Officers were called to the home Friday night. According to Whitley County Sheriff Colan Harrell, Taylor pointed a gun at two deputies who arrived at the home. One of the deputies shot her.
Police found the bodies of 51-year-old Larry Taylor and the couple's two teenage daughters inside the home.
Cochran says Taylor remains in the University of Kentucky Medical Center and will be transported to a jail upon her release. Cochran described her condition as stable.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs