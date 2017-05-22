Kentucky toddler found wandering street in middle of night

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A toddler found wandering a Kentucky street in the middle of the night has been reunited with his family.



The Lexington Herald-Leader reports James Crisp was driving in Lexington around 2 a.m. Saturday when he saw a boy who looked to be around two years old walking in the street. Crisp says he stopped his car and opened the door to talk to the boy, who climbed in and said "Go bye bye."



Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty says officers responding to Crisp's call contacted social services and canvassed the neighborhood to find the boy's home, but were unsuccessful. Daugherty says the child's mother called to report him missing just before 8 a.m. after the family awoke to find him gone.



Detectives will determine if any charges are warranted.

© 2017 Associated Press