Kentucky teens charged in deadly hit-and-run incident

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - A grand jury in central Kentucky has indicted two 18-year-olds accused in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in February.

Benjamin W. Ross of Georgetown was indicted on charges of reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. Matthew Taylor Putty of Georgetown was indicted on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (bit.ly/2sp7uCV) Ross was 17 at the time of the incident but is being charged as an adult; he turned 18 in April.

The hit-and-run accident in Scott County killed 46-year-old Donald Savage. Savage had walked into the roadway to confront the teens about driving four-wheelers in the area when he was hit by a silver GMC truck. An indictment says Ross was driving the truck.

